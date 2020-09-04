Man caught selling drugs to undercover policeman in Norwich’s Chapelfield Gardens bandstand

A man caught selling crack cocaine to an undercover police officer has been sent to prison.

Derek Campbell, 41, of Beverley Road, Norwich, pleaded guilty to supplying a Class A drug and was sentenced at Norwich Crown Court to 21 months’ jail.

Bernadette Devoy, 38, of Hop Pole Yard, Norwich, pleaded guilty to the same offence and was sentenced to a two-year community order including a 12-month drug rehabilitation requirement, meaning she will have to appear at court once a month.

Although Campbell and Devoy did not know each other, they were both caught in an operation targeting the KY county lines drug network linked to London.

Judge Andrew Shaw heard how Campbell and Devoy both sold cocaine to an undercover officer in early March this year.

One of the deals with Campbell took place after he met the undercover officer at the bandstand at Chapelfield Gardens around midday on March 4.

Jonathan Goodman, mitigating, said Devoy had struggled with her own drug addiction since she was a teenager, and had no prior record of dealing drugs.

Mr Goodman said Campbell, who has been in prison on remand for the past five-and-a-half months, was a member of a church and was committed to improving his life.

He said Campbell had spent his time in jail - where he has to remain in his cell for 23 hours a day - productively, and had undertaken courses in alcohol management and stress prevention.

Judge Shaw said Devoy had not benefitted financially from the crime, but had done it to help someone else she believed had a drug addiction.

“She is someone who it is said is suspectable to help. I propose to at least try to see if she can break her addiction,” he said.

Judge Shaw said Campbell had also played a relatively minor role in the drug network. He said: “It is to your credit that you have put that time [in jail] to good use.”