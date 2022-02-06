Teenager spared jail after being caught with knuckle duster in street

A Dereham teenager has been handed a suspended prison sentence for having a knuckle duster in the street.

It was Jack Stanley’s second conviction for a similar offence following possession of a knife in a public place in 2019.

King’s Lynn Magistrates’ Court heard on Thursday, February 3, that the 19-year-old was detained in Beech Court for a drugs search at about 6pm on November 26.

That turned up just over four grams of cannabis and the knuckle duster.

Prosecutor Anna Crayford said Stanley told police in interview that he had forgotten the weapon was in his pocket and he was intending to take it to his dad’s.

She told the bench that there was a mandatory minimum sentence of six months for a second conviction.

Solicitor George Sorrell said: “His gives his explanation for having this item in his pocket as that he was on his way to see his father who collects items of that sort and other things.

“He thought [his father] would like to have it in his collection.

“In the process of going there, he was in a public place.”

Mr Sorrell asked the magistrates to consider suspending any custodial sentence due to his client’s young age and the fact he had not produced the knuckle duster to cause harm or fear.

Stanley, of Galloway Close, pleaded guilty to possession of an offensive weapon in a public place and possession of a class B controlled drug.

He was given five months’ custody, suspended for 18 months, for the weapon offence.

There was no separate penalty for the drugs matter.

He was told to pay £128 victim surcharge and an order was made for forfeiture and destruction of the knuckle duster and cannabis