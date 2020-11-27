Teen climate change protester who climbed 100ft crane to stand trial

Published: 6:30 AM November 27, 2020

Protester Alex Sidney as he ended his vigil up the crane in Duke Street. Picture: DENISE BRADLEY - Credit: Copyright: Archant 2020

A teenage climate change protester is to stand trial after spending more than two days up a 100ft crane in Norwich.

Alex Sidney, 18, of Yaxham Road, Dereham, scaled the large structure on Duke Street, Norwich, at about 6.40am on Saturday, November 7.

Several police officers and firefighters remained at the scene until he eventually climbed down at around noon on Monday, November 10.

The teenager appeared at Norwich Magistrates Court on Thursday (November 26) having been charged with criminal damage, displaying a sign to cause alarm or distress and obstructing a police officer.

He pleaded not guilty to all three charges plus another offence of failing to leave land when requested.

Reporting instructions had been put in place following his last appearance at court earlier this month banning the publication of his name.But following an application by the EDP his name can now be published as he has turned 18 and is therefore considered an adult.

Sidney will stand trial at Norwich Magistrates Court on February 15 next year.

He was granted bail with conditions, including not to return to the site on Duke Street and having to observe an electronically monitored curfew between 9pm and 7am.