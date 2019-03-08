Analysis: Latest stabbing highlights increasing problem of knife crime in Norfolk

Knife crime is becoming a growing concern in Norfolk, with incidents on the rise

News of a 13-year-old being the victim of a stabbing will shock many in the city - but is it confirmation of the fears of some, that knife crime is becoming an increasingly prevalent issue in the city?

The police's own figures would sadly suggest so.

Since 2016, there has not been a single geographical region of the county where the number of incidents of knife crime has not risen.

Norwich has a rate of 10 cases per every 10,000 people living in the city, the highest in the county. This figure has risen from around eight incidence per 10,000 people just two years ago.

In the Great Yarmouth area this rate is 5.5 cases per 10,000 people, while the King's Lynn borough is seeing 2.2 cases per 10,000 people.

In 2017 the county saw 550 crimes involving knives. In 2018 this figure stood at 643; close to a 17pc increase. While we await to learn the exact number for 2019, up until the end of September the number of incidents involving weapons of any sort had surpassed 500.

The latest incident came a little over a week after another in which two men suffered stab wounds on the same road - albeit a mile-and-a-half down away.

The impact on knife crime on those who fall victim to it is devastating and can in unfortunate cases be fatal, yet it feels more and more regular that we hear of attacks involving the bladed weapons.

Police are investigating an attempted robbery near Dereham Road in Norwich during which a teenager was stabbed. Photo: Ruth Lawes Police are investigating an attempted robbery near Dereham Road in Norwich during which a teenager was stabbed. Photo: Ruth Lawes

In October, we learned that the rate of knife crime in Norwich has overtaken even some areas of London, a statistic many will find hard to accept or understand.

So why is this happening?

It's important to highlight the fact that Norwich isn't alone in experiencing such a rise. For whatever reasons knife crime and carrying knives appears to have become an increasingly normal way of life.

But the city has seen an increase in crimes related to County Lines and drug dealing.

As Norfolk Police attempts to find those responsible for this latest crime, it will also be imperative they analyse some of the reasons behind this rise and what can be done to stop it.

