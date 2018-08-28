Search

Cyclist fails in bid to rob woman

PUBLISHED: 13:53 28 January 2019 | UPDATED: 13:56 28 January 2019

A cyclist attempted rob a woman on Dereham Road. Picture: Google

Archant

Police are appealing for witnesses following an attempted robbery in Norwich.

It happened shortly before 8.30pm on Tuesday January 22, when the victim, a woman aged in her 20s, was walking along the path on Dereham Road, when she was approached by a man on a bike.

As the man cycled past, he attempted to grab the victim’s handbag, but made off from the scene empty handed when she resisted.

Police want to speak to any witnesses who may have been in the area at the time of the incident.

Anyone with any information should contact DS Matt Jenkins at Norwich CID on 101, quoting reference number 36/5288/19.

Alternatively contact Crimestoppers anonymously on 0800 555 111 or via their website www.crimestoppers-uk.org.

