Man has bike stolen as he cycled to work in Norwich robbery

The junction where Dereham Road meets Cadge Road. Photo: Google Google

Detectives are appealing for information following a robbery in Norwich.

It happened on Saturday (May 4) on Dereham Road at about 6.20am as the victim, a man in his 30s, cycled to work.

At the junction with Cadge Road, the victim was approached by a man who demanded the purple Apollo CX10 bike and stole it before riding off on Dereham Road towards Sweet Briar Road roundabout.

The suspect is described as black, aged in his late-twenties to mid-thirties, of slim build and about 6ft tall.

He was wearing a dark Puffa jacket and green jogging bottoms.

Police would like to hear from anyone who may have witnessed the incident or has information concerning the suspect or whereabouts of the stolen bike.

Witnesses should contact Detective Constable Stuart Sansbury from Norwich CID on 101 quoting crime reference 3629849/19.

Alternatively contact Crimestoppers anonymously on 0800 555 111.