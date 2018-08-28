Search

Dereham residents invited to air their views at the town’s police station

PUBLISHED: 08:48 09 January 2019 | UPDATED: 08:48 09 January 2019

Residents of a mid-Norfolk market town who are interested in policing in the local area are being invited to air their views.

Officers will be hosting their weekly engagement surgery at Dereham Police Station, on Commercial Road, from midday today (Wednesday, January 9).

Breckland Police posted on Twitter to remind people about the event.

A post read: “Dereham Police Station will be holding its weekly #Engagement Surgery midday - 2pm today. If you have any questions or queries of a policing nature come along & have a chat with us.”

Sgt Matthew Howes also attended Dereham Town Council’s annual general meeting on Tuesday, January 8, to provide the bimonthly update on policing issues in the town and progress in key areas such as anti-social behaviour and SNAP Priorities.

For more information about policing in Dereham, visit the website www.norfolk.police.uk/your-area/dereham.

