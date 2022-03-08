News Norwich City FC Things to do Business Property Lifestyle Subscribe
Eastern Daily Press > News > Crime

Most wanted Norfolk man still at large despite international appeal

Author Picture Icon

Simon Parkin

Published: 11:01 AM March 8, 2022
Updated: 11:02 AM March 8, 2022
Benjamin Macann

Benjamin Macann, from Dereham, wanted over his alleged involvement in the supply of multi kilograms of cocaine in 2020, is believed to be in Spain. - Credit: National Crime Agency/Sonya Duncan

A Norfolk man named among the UK's most wanted men is still at large despite an international campaign. 

Benjamin Macann, 32, wanted in connection with conspiracy to supply Class A drugs, was included in a list of 12 fugitives compiled by the National Crime Agency (NCA) believed to be hiding in mainland Spain and the Canary Islands.

The international appeal launched in January involved the Spanish authorities and NCA’s international crime bureau and international liaison officers.

The NCA’s Most Wanted campaign poster

The NCA’s Most Wanted campaign includes 12 fugitives believed to be hiding in mainland Spain and the Canary Islands. - Credit: National Crime Agency

Despite the fresh effort to arrest him a spokesman for Norfolk police said he was “still outstanding and enquiries are ongoing”.

Macann, whose last known address was Halfpenny Lane at Beetley, is known to have strong family connections to Dereham and Norwich, but also links to Barcelona.

• Anyone who may have seen Macann, or knows of his whereabouts, should contact Norfolk Police on 101 or Crimestoppers anonymously on 0800 555 111 or via crimestoppers-uk.org/fugitives

• Callers in Spain should call the freephone Spanish number 900 926 111, which will be answered by Crimestoppers in the UK (using translation if required).

Norfolk

Don't Miss

The Gawdy Hall Estate, near Harleston, is up for sale with a guide price of £24.25m

Farming

Historic £24m farm estate to be sold for first time in 80 years

Chris Hill

Author Picture Icon
The new landlords at The Crown at Gayton. From left, Charlotte Borley, Lewis Petch and Paul and Magg

Pub featured on Four in a Bed taken over by locals

Emily Thomson

Author Picture Icon
Victoria Metcalf Smith, who took her own life in April 2021

Mother's warning after solicitor took own life amid perimenopause struggles

David Hannant

Author Picture Icon
Jack Harper with his two children Arthur, 6, and Agnes 3.

Family's final appeal to help save 'amazing father' with rare cancer

Emily Thomson

Author Picture Icon