Most wanted Norfolk man still at large despite international appeal

Benjamin Macann, from Dereham, wanted over his alleged involvement in the supply of multi kilograms of cocaine in 2020, is believed to be in Spain. - Credit: National Crime Agency/Sonya Duncan

A Norfolk man named among the UK's most wanted men is still at large despite an international campaign.

Benjamin Macann, 32, wanted in connection with conspiracy to supply Class A drugs, was included in a list of 12 fugitives compiled by the National Crime Agency (NCA) believed to be hiding in mainland Spain and the Canary Islands.

The international appeal launched in January involved the Spanish authorities and NCA’s international crime bureau and international liaison officers.

The NCA’s Most Wanted campaign includes 12 fugitives believed to be hiding in mainland Spain and the Canary Islands. - Credit: National Crime Agency

Despite the fresh effort to arrest him a spokesman for Norfolk police said he was “still outstanding and enquiries are ongoing”.

Macann, whose last known address was Halfpenny Lane at Beetley, is known to have strong family connections to Dereham and Norwich, but also links to Barcelona.

• Anyone who may have seen Macann, or knows of his whereabouts, should contact Norfolk Police on 101 or Crimestoppers anonymously on 0800 555 111 or via crimestoppers-uk.org/fugitives

• Callers in Spain should call the freephone Spanish number 900 926 111, which will be answered by Crimestoppers in the UK (using translation if required).