Man handed CBO after being charged with theft from motor vehicle

A 41-year-old man has been handed a two-year Criminal Behaviour Order after being charged with theft from a motor vehicle.

Gavin Triggs of Aldiss Avenue, Dereham appeared at Norwich Magistrates Court on Thursday, April 18 and was also charged with breaching a conditional discharge.

The court heard how Triggs has been arrested in connection with a number of theft from motor vehicle offences between February 2017 and August 2018.

The provisions set out in the Criminal Behaviour Order state that Triggs must not enter the garden or driveway of any private dwelling without the expressed consent of the owner/occupier or touch or enter any motor vehicle other than his own without the expressed consent of the owner/keeper.

He must also have an electronic location monitoring device fitted which will remain in place for 12 months.