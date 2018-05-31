Dereham man charged with assaults on hospital staff
PUBLISHED: 10:39 15 May 2020 | UPDATED: 10:39 15 May 2020
A 28-year-old man has been charged with assaulting staff at a Norfolk hospital.
Police were called to the Queen Elizabeth Hospital in King’s Lynn on Wednesday lunchtime.
Officers attended the A&E department at about 1pm following reports a patient was being physically and verbally abusive towards staff.
Zach Thomas of Humbletoft Road, Dereham, was arrested and taken to King’s Lynn police investigation centre.
Police said Thomas has been charged and remanded in custody for offences including two assaults on emergency service workers and public order offences including a racially aggravated offence.
