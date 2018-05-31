Dereham man charged with assaults on hospital staff

A patient was arrested at the Queen Elizabeth Hospital in King's Lynn Picture: Ian Burt Archant © 2014

A 28-year-old man has been charged with assaulting staff at a Norfolk hospital.

Share Email this article to a friend To send a link to this page you must be logged in.

Police were called to the Queen Elizabeth Hospital in King’s Lynn on Wednesday lunchtime.

Officers attended the A&E department at about 1pm following reports a patient was being physically and verbally abusive towards staff.

Zach Thomas of Humbletoft Road, Dereham, was arrested and taken to King’s Lynn police investigation centre.

Police said Thomas has been charged and remanded in custody for offences including two assaults on emergency service workers and public order offences including a racially aggravated offence.