Phones and wallets stolen after group is threatened at knifepoint

A section of London Road, Dereham, where a group of men were threatened with a knife. Picture: GOOGLE STREET Archant

Four men who were threatened at knifepoint have had their mobiles and wallets stolen during a market town robbery.

Share Email this article to a friend To send a link to this page you must be logged in.

The group were walking along London road, in Dereham, away from the town, when they were approached by two men at 3.20am.

The suspects were reported to have threatened the victims with what was believed to be a knife, before taking their phones and wallets from all four of them.

Police are appealing for witnesses following the robbery, which took place on Sunday, January 26.

- Anyone who may have witnessed the incident, or anyone with information should contact DC Clare Gardner at Thetford police station on 101, quoting crime number 36/6158/20.

- Alternatively contact Crimestoppers anonymously on 0800 555111.