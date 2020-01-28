Phones and wallets stolen after group is threatened at knifepoint
PUBLISHED: 15:59 28 January 2020 | UPDATED: 16:31 28 January 2020
Archant
Four men who were threatened at knifepoint have had their mobiles and wallets stolen during a market town robbery.
The group were walking along London road, in Dereham, away from the town, when they were approached by two men at 3.20am.
The suspects were reported to have threatened the victims with what was believed to be a knife, before taking their phones and wallets from all four of them.
Police are appealing for witnesses following the robbery, which took place on Sunday, January 26.
- Anyone who may have witnessed the incident, or anyone with information should contact DC Clare Gardner at Thetford police station on 101, quoting crime number 36/6158/20.
- Alternatively contact Crimestoppers anonymously on 0800 555111.
Comments have been disabled on this article.