Search

Advanced search

Fatal crash amputee wishes she died and taxi passenger survived, court hears

PUBLISHED: 16:40 06 November 2018 | UPDATED: 17:08 06 November 2018

The scene of the collision on the A134 at Barnham Picture: ARCHANT

The scene of the collision on the A134 at Barnham Picture: ARCHANT

A woman who lost her leg in a head-on collision which killed a blind taxi passenger has been fined for causing her death by careless driving.

Helen Lovegrove, who died in a car crash on the A134 at Barnham Picture: CAROLINE VINCENTHelen Lovegrove, who died in a car crash on the A134 at Barnham Picture: CAROLINE VINCENT

Abbie King appeared at Suffolk Magistrates’ Court in a wheelchair on Tuesday to admit killing 47-year-old Helen Lovegrove when her Vauxhall Corsa collided with a Skoda Octavia on the A134 at Barnham, near Thetford, earlier this year.

The 23-year-old former childcare officer’s left leg was amputated below the knee while she was in a six-week coma after losing control of the vehicle at about 10.45am on Thursday, May 17.

Miss Lovegrove was declared dead at the scene, where King was anaesthetised for her injuries, which included a broken back and serious internal organ damage.

Prosecutor David Bryant said Miss Lovegrove was being driven to visit her parents who were reliant on their daughter by Thetford taxi driver Mike Hume, who escaped the collision with cuts, bruising and a head injury.

He said the nearside of King’s Corsa momentarily drifted off the tarmac before the vehicle swerved into the opposite lane.

Mr Hume later described Miss Lovegrove as a “lovely person”, who he came to known as a friend over seven years of custom since her arrival in Thetford from Horsham, West Sussex.

Rob Pollington, mitigating, said King’s driving was nothing close to being considered dangerous.

“It took place in a matter of two seconds,” he added.

“This particular stretch of road had no rumble strips to alert drivers just grass and soil.

“There was a loss of traction, which led to an increase in revs and the car entering the wrong side of the road. It started to correct, but not quickly enough.”

Mr Pollington said King, of Harold Whitby Close, Dereham, had been driving to the bank, having secured a reserve on a first home with her partner.

“As acute as the knowledge she has taken another person’s life, is the notion of being a burden on her mother and father,” he added.

“She lost everything but her life and that haunts her. There hasn’t been an occasion when she didn’t wish it had been her.”

Magistrates said they could not punish King any more than she had punished herself.

Taking into account her inability to carry out unpaid work in the community, they fined her £320 and disqualified her from driving for 12 months.

Comments have been disabled on this article.

Most Read

Norfolk hotel is named the most romantic place to stay in the UK

Strattons Hotel. Photo provided by Strattons Hotel.

‘Filthy’ restaurant closed due to severe cockroach infestation

Norwich Magistrates’ Court today granted South Norfolk Council a prohibition order to shut Diss Tandoori, at Shelfanger Road, Diss. Photo: South Norfolk Council

Updated Motorcyclist dies and man arrested after Great Yarmouth crash

The fatal accident scene in Southtown Road where a motorcyclist died. Picture: Joseph Norton

Teenager facing drink driving charge after car landed in tree

How did it get there? Mystery surrounds BMW stuck several feet up a tree. Photo: Jonathan Burrows

Nurse struck off after lack of English put hospital patients at risk

The Italian nurse demonstrated a lack of competence while working at the NNUH, a hearing ruled. Photo: Archant

Newsletter Sign Up

Sign up to the following newsletters:

Sign up to receive our regular email newsletter

Our Privacy Policy

Latest from the EDP

Public urged to help police catch wanted Norwich woman

Holly Macro, who is wanted by Norfolk police. Pic: Norfolk Constabulary.

Ten free and cheap events in Norfolk this week - from a gift fair to film festival

Norfolk Gift and Food Fair

Motorcyclist killed in Great Yarmouth crash is named

The fatal accident scene in Southtown Road where a motorcyclist died. Picture: Joseph Norton

Opening date revealed for new Lidl supermarket

Artist's impression of the proposed new Lidl store in Sprowston, which is due to open in November. Photo: Submitted

Family’s shock as housing developers cover their car in mud and start work at 6.30am

Terie and Peter Hurrell's car was covered in mud on the Persimmon Estate in Wymondham. PHOTO: Terie Hurrell

Show Job Lists
Heavy Rain

Heavy Rain

max temp: 13°C

min temp: 6°C

Five-day forecast

Listen to the latest weather forecast