Baptist church defibrillator still missing
- Credit: Matthew Usher
The defibrillator at Dereham Baptist Church is still missing after it was taken between 7pm on Monday July 30 and 7pm on Wednesday August 1.
The machine, usually located at the church on Norwich Street, had been reported to the police as stolen by the church after it was found to have been removed from its box.
Police said that the box was forced open and was still in a lock position.
Minister of the Dereham Baptist Church Nigel Bailey said: 'We haven't heard anything from anybody yet. We've heard reports that it might be safe but we just want it back.
'If someone has it, please bring it back to us.'
You may also want to watch:
The ambulance service are not aware of any incident where the device needed to be used.
The ambulance service also said that it does not own every defibrillator and it's possible that someone took it out to use and hasn't returned it yet.
Most Read
- 1 Group slams 'dreadful' town market place and demands overhaul
- 2 Three people - including two teens - injured in shotgun attack
- 3 9 big-name Norwich stores that won't reopen on April 12
- 4 Man taken to hospital as crash closes junction for more than three hours
- 5 Snow falls in Norfolk less than a day after glorious sunshine
- 6 Richardson's £1.3m investment plans set to benefit whole of Hemsby
- 7 Men caught on camera 'encircling and harassing' a young seal
- 8 'We're lost without him' - Family's tribute to teen hit-and-run cyclist
- 9 Era of face-to-face GP appointments is over in Norfolk
- 10 'Direct action' planned to remove eyesore caravan