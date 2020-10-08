Search

Advanced search

Two men charged with burglary and cash card fraud

08 October, 2020 - 14:34
Two men are accused of a burglary at Holland Court, Dereham between October 4 and 6. Picture: Google StreetView

Two men are accused of a burglary at Holland Court, Dereham between October 4 and 6. Picture: Google StreetView

Archant

Two men have been charged with burglary and a fraud in which stolen cash cards were used to get almost £500.

Richard Dawson, 34, of Middlemarch Road, Dereham, and Carl Emmerson, 35, of Dale Road, Scarning, are accused of a burglary at Holland Court, Dereham, between October 4 and 6, and two counts of fraud by false representation where they allegedly used stolen cash cards to obtain almost £500 on October 5.

Dawson also faces a charge of burglary in connection with an incident at Green Lane in Beetley between October 3 and 5.

The charges were laid after they were interviewed by detectives at Wymondham Police Investigation on October 6.

Both men appeared at Norwich Magistrates’ Court for an initial hearing on October 8. Their cases have been adjourned until November 5.

If you value what this story gives you, please consider supporting the Eastern Daily Press. Click the link in the orange box above for details.

Become a supporter

This newspaper has been a central part of community life for many years. Our industry faces testing times, which is why we're asking for your support. Every contribution will help us continue to produce local journalism that makes a measurable difference to our community.

Comments have been disabled on this article.

Latest from the Eastern Daily Press

High school pupils self-isolating after confirmed coronavirus case

Framingham Earl High School where some pupils have been told to self-isolate after a confirmed case of coronavirus. Picture: Adrian S Pye/Geograph

Work starts to make pet and garden centre 10 times bigger

Roy Hagan, director, and Peter Hodges, managing director of Myhills Pet and Garden, on the site of their new store in Attleborough. Photo: Emily Thomson

Another steep rise in Covid cases in Norwich, latest figures show

Latest figures have shown coronavirus case rises in all eight areas in Norfolk and Waveney over the past seven days. Picture: Andrew Milligan/PA Wire

National Trust cuts almost 1,300 jobs nationwide in bid to save £100m

Blickling Hall is a National Trust owned property. The National Trust is making 1,300 job cuts. Pic: EDP

Two men charged with burglary and cash card fraud

Two men are accused of a burglary at Holland Court, Dereham between October 4 and 6. Picture: Google StreetView