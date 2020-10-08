Two men charged with burglary and cash card fraud

Two men are accused of a burglary at Holland Court, Dereham between October 4 and 6. Picture: Google StreetView Archant

Two men have been charged with burglary and a fraud in which stolen cash cards were used to get almost £500.

Richard Dawson, 34, of Middlemarch Road, Dereham, and Carl Emmerson, 35, of Dale Road, Scarning, are accused of a burglary at Holland Court, Dereham, between October 4 and 6, and two counts of fraud by false representation where they allegedly used stolen cash cards to obtain almost £500 on October 5.

Dawson also faces a charge of burglary in connection with an incident at Green Lane in Beetley between October 3 and 5.

The charges were laid after they were interviewed by detectives at Wymondham Police Investigation on October 6.

Both men appeared at Norwich Magistrates’ Court for an initial hearing on October 8. Their cases have been adjourned until November 5.