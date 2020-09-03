Man denies string of illegal tobacco offences

Norwich Crown Court.

A 35-year-old man has denied a string of charges involving the sale of illegal tobacco in stores in Great Yarmouth and Dereham.

Osman Hassan, from Coventry, denied 15 charges involving the sale of the tobacco at Mini Mart, Dereham, and the Great International Food Store, in Great Yarmouth, in a case brought by Norfolk Trading Standards.

The offences include possessing for supply tobacco products without combined health warning, unauthorised use of trademarks and possessing tobacco products which do not comply with standardised packaging with colour or shade permitted.

The offences span from November 22, 2018 until July 25, last year.

David Wilson appeared for the prosecution and Jonathan Goodman for Hassan at the hearing at Norwich Crown Court.

A further hearing is on March 29 next year with a trial on May 10, next year.