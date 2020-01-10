Search

Advanced search

'He had a knife and a hook' - thieves raid pub's fruit machines in three-hour spree

PUBLISHED: 13:37 10 January 2020 | UPDATED: 14:22 10 January 2020

The landladies of a town centre pub have warned other owners to remain vigilant after thieves stole hundreds of pounds from fruit machines in Dereham and Fakenham. Pictured is The Cherry Tree pub in Dereham and sisters Sarah Godsoe (right) and Morgana Hale. Picture: SUPPLIED BY CHERRY TREE

The landladies of a town centre pub have warned other owners to remain vigilant after thieves stole hundreds of pounds from fruit machines in Dereham and Fakenham. Pictured is The Cherry Tree pub in Dereham and sisters Sarah Godsoe (right) and Morgana Hale. Picture: SUPPLIED BY CHERRY TREE

Submitted

The landladies of a town centre pub have been left "mortified and shaken" after their fruit machines were raided during a three-hour spree.

The landladies of a town centre pub have warned other owners to remain vigilant after thieves stole hundreds of pounds from fruit machines in Dereham and Fakenham. Pictured is are sisters Sarah Godsoe (right) and Morgana Hale. Picture: SUPPLIED BY CHERRY TREEThe landladies of a town centre pub have warned other owners to remain vigilant after thieves stole hundreds of pounds from fruit machines in Dereham and Fakenham. Pictured is are sisters Sarah Godsoe (right) and Morgana Hale. Picture: SUPPLIED BY CHERRY TREE

They are now warning other pub owners to remain vigilant after the trio of thieves stole hundreds of pounds from fruit machines across mid and north Norfolk on Thursday.

The sisters and owners of The Cherry Tree on Theatre Street, Dereham, said it was the first time in the seven years they had been at the pub that something like this had happened.

Sarah Godsoe said her sister, Morgana Hale, had been working when the female member of the group distracted her, keeping her behind the bar.

Miss Godsoe added: "We were made aware of the thieves after another business contacted a group of us to inform everyone that their fruit machine had been raided.

The Cherry Tree pub, Dereham. Pictured: The Cherry TreeThe Cherry Tree pub, Dereham. Pictured: The Cherry Tree

"We then realised that this same group had been in the pub earlier in the day.

"When we looked at the CCTV footage we could clearly see the group and one of them with a knife and a hook.

You may also want to watch:

"The woman was keeping my sister occupied at the front bar while another was keeping watch - they knew what they were doing."

It is estimated between £200 and £250 was stolen. A Facebook post informing people of what happened has been shared hundreds of times online.

Miss Godsoe added: "My sister feels mortified this has happened but I have told her they obviously knew what they were doing. She is okay but a bit shaken.

"You just don't expect it to happen but they are clearly career criminals. It did shock us because it happened right under our noses."

Two other businesses have come forward with further incidents. The crimes took place at The Cherry Tree at around 2.15pm, Strikes Bowling Alley, also in Dereham, at around 3.45pm, and The Crown Hotel in Fakenham between 5pm and 5.15pm. All happened on Thursday, January 9.

A spokesperson for Norfolk Constabulary said: "Police are investigating reports of three incidents where fruit machines were targeted in the Dereham and Fakenham area.

"In all the incidents three people, two males and a female, have entered the premises, forced open a fruit machine and stolen cash."

· Officers are linking the incidents and are appealing for anyone who may have information to contact the Op Solve Team at Norfolk Police on 101.

Most Read

Photo of sick child sleeping on hospital floor lays bare severe A&E pressures

Lacey Taylor was taken to the NNUH's A&E by her mum on Saturday December 21. Her mum said there were no seats left in the children's waiting area so her daughter slept on the corridor floor for around an hour before getting a bed. Photo: Carla Taylor/PA Images

‘Threat to lives’ as ambulances trapped in traffic jams on estate

Ambulances at the Longwater Ambulance Station. Picture: Denise Bradley

Founder’s great-granddaughter takes over long-running fish and chip shop

Alanna French becomes the fourth generation of her family in Wells' fish and chip shop French's as she becomes manager, pictured with her dad, Marcus, managing director. Picture: DENISE BRADLEY

Norwich City transfer rumours: Canaries to beat Villa and Bristol City to Nketiah signing

Arsenal striker Eddie Nketiah in League Cup action against Norwich City in October 2017, battling with Tom Trybull Picture: Paul Chesterton/Focus Images

‘It’s draconian’ - Council enforces parking fines town avoided for years

Drivers in a market town will see their days of free parking numbered as a council takes over responsibility for enforcing tickets. Photo: Matthew Nixon

Comments have been disabled on this article.

Most Read

Norwich bar closes down

Panda Bar director Samantha Elliott, pictured when the business opened in 2018. Picture: Archant

Norfolk town could get McDonald’s and Starbucks

Downham Market could be getting a McDonald's restaurant. Jay Nelson

Another empty shop for seaside town after trader decides to cut overheads by drastically downsizing

Sheringham shop owner Cliff Morris, who is dramatically downsizing his business after 33 years of trading. Photo: KAREN BETHELL

WATCH: Video shows rat on window sill in McDonald’s

A rat was filmed in the McDonald's restaurant on King's Lynn's Hardwick Estate just before Christmas. Photo: Michael Darlington

‘Ginormous’ cliff collapse leaves caravans at risk of falling

A huge section of cliff has fallen onto the beach and sea at a caravan park in Trimingham. Picture: Amanda Stephens

Latest from the Eastern Daily Press

Van firm goes bust after 15 years

Kevin Owen, MD of the VANshop in Fakenham, has instructed insolvency experts to liquidate the 15-year-old firm which has now ceased trading. Picture: Archant

FARKE: City chief on Duda chase and Borussia Dortmund’s mega money ‘interest’ in Aarons

Hertha Berlin attacking midfielder Ondrej Duda is poised to seal a Norwich City loan move next week Picture: Martin Rickett/PA Wire

Press Conference RECAP: Pukki and Drmic both ruled out of City’s trip to Manchester United

Adam Idah is on standby if Teemu Pukki is ruled out through injury for Norwich City's Premier League trip to Manchester United Picture: Paul Chesterton/Focus Images Ltd

‘He had a knife and a hook’ - thieves raid pub’s fruit machines in three-hour spree

The landladies of a town centre pub have warned other owners to remain vigilant after thieves stole hundreds of pounds from fruit machines in Dereham and Fakenham. Pictured is The Cherry Tree pub in Dereham and sisters Sarah Godsoe (right) and Morgana Hale. Picture: SUPPLIED BY CHERRY TREE

Pub at heart of community gets set to close

Amanda Rose, landlady of the Red Lion which is closing at the end of January. Photo : Steve Adams
Drive 24
Hot Jobs

Show Job Lists