‘They left me for dead’: Teen biker suffers bleed on the brain after BMW hit-and-run

Wayne Tingey suffered a bleed on the brain after a hit-and-run in Denmark Road, Lowestoft. Photo: Jill Lock. Archant

A teenage biker has slammed the BMW driver who left him for dead following a hit-and-run.

Wayne Tingey, from Kessingland, was left with a bleed on the brain, a fractured shoulder and a bruised coccyx after the crash in Denmark Road, Lowestoft, on Thursday, March 7.

The 19-year-old was knocked off his 100cc motorcycle – which has since been written off – and later rushed to James Paget University Hospital in Gorleston.

He said: “I maybe could have got over them hitting me, but the fact they straight up left me for dead – that cuts deep.

“How could they just leave me there? There are certain morals a person should have – I could have lost my life.”

The teenager had been travelling home following his work experience as a painter and decorator when the crash took place at round 6pm.

Nearly a week later he is still experiencing excruciating migraines and headaches.

For Mr Tingey’s family, the news he had been involved in an accident created a devastating moment of déjà vu.

Thirty years ago his uncle, himself a keen biker, died following a collision with a BMW.

And his mother, Jill Lock, said receiving the phone call was “the worst nightmare you could imagine”.

The 47-year-old said: “He’s got a bleed on the brain, a fractured shoulder and he is covered in bruises.

“But he is one lucky boy – a lot of people who saw it said they don’t know how he survived because it was so bad.

“At the moment he has just got to rest up and take it easy.”

The worried mother is calling for the driver of the silver BMW involved in the crash to come forward and hand themselves in to police.

She said: “We want this person caught – who will be next? I don’t want this to happen to anyone else.

“Just hand yourself in; it’s the right thing to do.”

Witnesses or anybody with any information, or dashcam footage, are asked to call the Lowestoft Response Team at Suffolk Police on 101 quoting crime reference number 13161/19.