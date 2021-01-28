'Hot-headed' woman drove car over police officer's foot

Published: 6:00 AM January 28, 2021

A motorist found sleeping in her car acted in a "hot-headed" manner after being asked to move and drove over the foot of a police officer.

Denise Taylor, 56, took exception when officers requested she leave a driveway where she was parked up, and as she moved away she drove over the foot the one of the officers and also scraped a police car with her vehicle, Norwich Crown Court heard.

Stephen Spence, prosecuting, said that Taylor had pretended to be asleep when officers approached her in her car.

When they told her she was not welcome at the address she had said "OK I will go then."

Mr Spence said as she drove away at speed she had run over the officer's foot and made contact with the police car.

Mr Spence said that some minor damage was caused .

He said that officers followed her back to her home in Felthorpe, near Norwich, and she was arrested.

Mr Spence said fortunately no bones were broken in the officer's foot but he suffered swelling and soreness.

"Fortunately for him he was wearing stout boots when the car went over his foot."

Taylor of The Street, Felthorpe, admitted causing bodily harm by wanton and furious driving on February 11, 2020.

Judge Maureen Bacon imposed a 12-month driving ban and ordered her to pay £400 compensation to the officer.

She told Taylor she had acted in a hot-headed way after being asked to move from the driveway.

Judge Bacon said it was lucky the officer was not more seriously hurt and told her: "You displayed hot-headed, impulsive and erratic behaviour."

She also imposed a six month jail sentence suspended for 18 months and ordered her to do 200 hours unpaid work.

She told Taylor: "A car is a dangerous weapon in the hands of the wrong person that cannot control themselves."

Rob Pollington, for Taylor, said she suffered from emotional issues and had since got counselling and was genuinely sorry for the injury she caused.

"Thankfully while there was some discomfort there was not any long standing injury or broken bones."