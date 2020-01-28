Uninsured drink driver fled scene after roundabout crash

An uninsured drink driver crashed into a car with a young child inside before fleeing the scene and driving home.

Demi Blizzard, of Gonville Road, Gorleston, crashed her mother's Hyundai Santa Fe into the side of a Vauxhall Astra on Fuller's Hill roundabout in Great Yarmouth on November 10.

The 28-year-old pleaded guilty to aggravated vehicle taking causing injury, drink driving, failing to stop after an accident and driving without insurance when she appeared at Great Yarmouth Magistrates' Court on Wednesday, January 22.

Corrinne Gook-Hurren, prosecuting, said: "At about 11.30am the victim received a large shunt and hit her head on the door. She found herself heading into oncoming traffic before she was able to steer away onto a grass verge.

"Another driver was approaching the roundabout when he saw the Hyundai start to reverse and drive away at speed, narrowly missing another car.

"The car belongs to Blizzard's mother, who was woken by police shortly afterwards. She told them she had left the car in the driveway, but when she went outside she seemed genuinely shocked when they saw the damage."

Blizzard admitted the offence when questioned by police, but claimed the other driver had been in the wrong lane.

When tested, officers found Blizzard was double the legal limit, with 70 microgrammes of alcohol in 100ml of breath.

In a statement read to the court, the victim said she had lost her confidence driving since the crash, as well as needing to take time off work and being unable to lift her young daughter. The Astra was written off in the crash.

Alistair Taunton, mitigating, said: "They were going around the roundabout and collided.

"She accepts on that morning she made a major decision to take the car and knows it was wrong.

"She had been out drinking the night before but had an appointment in town. She went to take her car but it had a flat tyre, so decided to take her mother's thinking she could pop into town without her noticing.

"She panicked when she crashed but she is remorseful."

Blizzard was handed a 12 week prison sentence, suspended for one year, and was banned from driving for 19 months. She was also ordered to pay £85 court costs and a victim surcharge of £122.