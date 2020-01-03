Search

Police seize delivery van being driven by unlicensed driver

PUBLISHED: 09:07 03 January 2020 | UPDATED: 09:07 03 January 2020

The delivery van seized by police in King's Lynn Picture: Norfolk Constabulary

Archant

Police seized a delivery van after its driver tried to give them someone else's details.

Officers pulled the vehicle over for speeding in Terrington St John, near King's Lynn, this morning.

They tweeted: "After trying to give his boss's details, it turned out the driver had no licence resulting in the invalidation of his insurance. One vehicle seized and the driver reported." 

