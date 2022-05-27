News Norwich City FC Things to do Business Property Lifestyle Subscribe
Man assaults delivery driver and runs off with sack of parcels

Owen Sennitt

Published: 4:36 PM May 27, 2022
Updated: 4:42 PM May 27, 2022
A man stole a sack of parcels and assaulted a delivery driver in Great Ellingham

A man stole a sack of parcels and assaulted a delivery driver in Great Ellingham

A delivery driver doing his rounds near Attleborough was assaulted by a man who then ran off with a sack of parcels.

The robbery happened in Hingham Road in Great Ellingham on Tuesday, May 17, between 3.30pm and 3.45pm.

A UPS delivery driver, a man in his 30s, stopped in a layby and heard the back door of his van open.

He left his vehicle to see what was happening and found a man holding a sack of parcels.

The victim was then assaulted and suffered swelling and bruising to his face in the incident. 

Officers are appealing for witnesses or anybody with dash cam or doorbell footage of the incident or who saw any suspicious activity in Hingham Road during the times stated above.  

They are asked to contacted PC Charlie Large at Thetford Police Station on 101 quoting investigation number 36/36822/22. Alternatively, they can call Crimestoppers anonymously on 0800 555111.

