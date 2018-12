Delivery driver arrested after positive drug test

A delivery driver was arrested for drug driving after being stopped for having no business insurance.

Norfolk and Suffolk Roads and Armed Policing Team stopped the driver in Newmarket on Friday evening.

The driver’s vehicle was seized after police found they did not have business insurance and was driving under the influence of cannabis.

The drug driver has now been arrested and is in police custody.