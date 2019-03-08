Delays on A146 due to roadworks

The a146 Beccles Road. Photo: Google Maps Archant

Drivers are reportedly facing severe delays on the A146 in Carlton Colville during rushour, due to roadworks.

Share Email this article to a friend To send a link to this page you must be logged in.

According to the AA's traffic map, there is slow traffic on A146 Beccles Road both ways near Rookery Park Golf Club.

You may also want to watch:

The AA say: "In the construction area near Rookery Park Golf Club there are temporary traffic lights until 27th September. This is Affecting traffic between Beccles and Lowestoft."

Drivers are taking up to twenty minutes to pass through the Barnby Bends, and are encouraged to take alternative routes.

Follow our live traffic map here.