Delays on A11 after crash

There are delays on A11 at Wymondham due to a crash. Picture Google. Archant

Drivers are facing delays on the A11 after a crash this morning.

It is believed up to five vehicles were involved in the collision in the Norwich-bound land at Wymondham near the NFU building.

There is a lot of debris on the road and the road is partly closed.

More follows.

