Search

Advanced search

'Backlog of work' led to 15-month delay in bringing drug dealer to court

PUBLISHED: 15:33 03 October 2019 | UPDATED: 15:33 03 October 2019

Norwich Crown Court. PICTURE: Jamie Honeywood

Norwich Crown Court. PICTURE: Jamie Honeywood

Jamie Honeywood Archant Norwich Norfolk

'Backlogs' in police investigators trawling through mobile phone data led to a 15-month delay in bringing a cannabis dealer to court.

Billie-Paul Lawson's home was searched by police in July last year, when they found cannabis packaged and evidence of dealing on a mobile phone.

The 31-year-old admitted being concerned in the supply of cannabis, producing cannabis and being concerned in the supply of cannabis.

William Carter, mitigating, said it had been exactly a year between the search of Lawson's home in Downham Market and a postal requisition charging him to court.

Prosecutor Martin Ivory said police had given "an explanation, but not an excuse" for the 15-month delay.

"Questions have been asked of police and there were some issues in downloading of mobile phones," he said.

"There are becoming quite lengthy delays and a backlog of work."

He added there had been "inertia" over whether to forensically examine the drugs and "issues in transmission of the papers between police and the CPS".

"There were a number of unsatisfactory problems in the process," he said.

Police had searched Lawson's home on July 19 last year and found a maturing cannabis plant, 224 grams of dried cannabis and nine mobile phones.

On examination one showed texts consistent with drug dealing.

Mr Carter said Lawson, of Croft Road, Wisbech, was a drug user himself and sold it to fund his own habit.

"He appears to have used the last 15 months productively," he said. "He says he doesn't take cannabis any more, but in fairness, everyone says that.

"Particularly taking into account the delay, justice could be done by the imposition of a short sentence which could be suspended."

Judge Katharine Moore gave Lawson six months in prison, suspended for 12 months, and ordered him to carry out 180 hours of unpaid work.

"In the year that passed following police discovering your involvement in cannabis you have made some changes in your life," she said.

"People who deal cannabis very often go to prison. You have been very fortunate today."

Most Read

Man dies after falling from car park in Norwich

Police are currently on the scene of an incident on Duke Street in Norwich. Pictue: Brittany Woodman

Police close city centre car park

Police are currently on the scene of an incident on Duke Street in Norwich. Picture: Archant.

Revealed: The most deprived areas in Norfolk and Waveney ranked by postcode

Figures show Great Yarmouth's Middlegate estate and the surrounding neighbourhood is one of the most deprived in Norfolk. Picture: Liz Coates

Huge ‘world-first’ tomato greenhouse outside Norwich set to create hundreds of jobs

Two vast greenhouses will be built in Norfolk and Suffolk, capable of producing 12pc of the UK's tomatoes. Pictured: A similar development constructed by the same manufacturers in mainland Europe. Picture: BOM Group

Woman left ‘disgusted and frightened’ after man exposed himself to her in car park

Marine Parade car park on the clifftop in Gorleston. Picture: James Bass

Comments have been disabled on this article.

Most Read

Sand washed away just one month after £19m sandscaping project

High Tide at Walcott with Bacton Refinery in background. Picture: Maurice Gray

Car dealership set to close making five people redundant

SLM Group has announced it will close its showroom as a Hyundai franchise and use it for other brands. Picture: GoogleMaps

THAT Royal photo earned me more than £40,000

Rachel Murdoch and her mother Karen, whose Royal picture made the news worldwide. Picture: Chris Bishop

‘Comedy of errors’ after woman jumps in bath with wrong man and police officer assaulted, court hears

Great Yarmouth Magistrates Court. Google Maps

‘It was like an earthquake’- artic lorry smashes into homes

Sajjad Hosen, whose house at the corner of St Nicholas Street and Wellington Road in Dereham was hit by a lorry. Picture: Stuart Anderson

Latest from the Eastern Daily Press

Man dies after falling from car park in Norwich

Police are currently on the scene of an incident on Duke Street in Norwich. Pictue: Brittany Woodman

200 jobs go as home improvement firm goes bust

Zenith Home Improvements has ceased trading. Picture: Zenith Home Improvements

Norwich Extinction Rebellion activists ready to risk arrest in London protest

Climate activists at an Extinction Rebellion demonstration in Parliament Square in April 2019. Picture: Victoria Jones/PA Wire

‘I’ve just set myself on fire’ - Woman nearly dies after dress catches fire

Gill Baguley, right, thanked Nicola Ebbs and the EAAA team for saving her life. Pictures: David Bale

Fate of city homeless hub to be sealed next week following paperwork blunder

The Recorder Road area of Norwich where St Martins Housing Trust hopes to set up a new homeless hub PHOTO BY SIMON FINLAY
Drive 24
Hot Jobs

Show Job Lists