Four deny murder of man who died in roadside stabbing

David Lawal, 25, was murdered in Thetford. Picture: Norfolk Constabulary Norfolk Police

Four people have denied the murder of a man in Thetford, who died following a roadside stabbing.

Officers were on patrol on the A134 Brandon Road shortly after 7pm on October 3 when they discovered members of the public providing first aid to a man who had been stabbed.

The man, later identified as David Lawal, was pronounced dead at the scene. A Home Office post-mortem concluded Mr Lawal, 25, who was an accountancy and finance graduate, died from a single stab wound to the neck and upper chest.

Five people charged with murder appeared at a hearing at Norwich Crown Court on Friday, although charges were only put to four of the defendants.

Lisa Desousa, 21, of Nightingale Road, London, who appeared over a link from Peterborough jail, Elie Saba, 33, of Goddards Way, Ilford, and two 17 year-olds, who cannot be named for legal reasons, have all denied the murder of Mr Lawal on October 3r, and conspiracy to supply class A drugs between April 1 and November 21.

A fifth defendant who appeared at the hearing, Iddi Zito, 18, from Essex Street. East London, did not have any charges put at the hearing at the request of his legal team, who have asked for a further hearing to be listed on Friday, March 20.

In addition two other defendants who have been charged in connection with the incident also appeared in court.

Claudia Annius, 20, from Kempton, near Bedford, denied one count of assisting an offender and denied conspiracy to supply Class A drugs between April 1 and November 21.

A 17-year-old woman from Thetford, who cannot be named for legal reasons, has also denied conspiracy to supply class A drugs.

Oliver Glasgow QC, prosecuting, said that a trial was expected to take place on August 17.

He suggested there be a further hearing in July to check on progress in the case before the trial.

Judge Stephen Holt adjourned the case until trial.

He remanded Desousa, Saba and the two 17-year-olds charged with murder into custody.

Annius and the 17-year-old charged with conspiracy to supply Class A drugs were granted bail.

After his death Mr Lawal's father paid tribute to his son, describing him as 'quiet, friendly and hardworking'.