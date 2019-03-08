Death of woman in Norwich not now being treated as suspicious

Police have confirmed the death of a woman whose body was found in Norwich is not being treated as suspicious.

An investigation was launched after a woman's body was found at an address in Angel Road, Norwich.

Officers were called at 3pm on Friday, August 30 following concerns for the occupant of an address in the road.

After entering the property, officers discovered the body of a woman in her 40s.

The woman had died before officers arrived.

The death was initially treated as unexplained and the area was sealed off while officers carried out enquiries to establish the circumstances surrounding her death.

But a police spokesman has now confirmed the death is not being treated as suspicious and a file will now be prepared for the coroner.

As previously reported, neighbours described seeing police and forensics vehicles at the address while others said police asked them for CCTV.