Search

Advanced search

Death of woman in Norwich not now being treated as suspicious

PUBLISHED: 13:59 18 September 2019 | UPDATED: 13:59 18 September 2019

Police outside a property in Angel Road, Norwich, where a body of a woman was found. Picture: Archant

Police outside a property in Angel Road, Norwich, where a body of a woman was found. Picture: Archant

Archant

Police have confirmed the death of a woman whose body was found in Norwich is not being treated as suspicious.

An investigation was launched after a woman's body was found at an address in Angel Road, Norwich.

Officers were called at 3pm on Friday, August 30 following concerns for the occupant of an address in the road.

You may also want to watch:

After entering the property, officers discovered the body of a woman in her 40s.

The woman had died before officers arrived.

The death was initially treated as unexplained and the area was sealed off while officers carried out enquiries to establish the circumstances surrounding her death.

But a police spokesman has now confirmed the death is not being treated as suspicious and a file will now be prepared for the coroner.

As previously reported, neighbours described seeing police and forensics vehicles at the address while others said police asked them for CCTV.

Most Read

Warning after car on its roof following crash near roundabout

Police on scene of crash at roundabout on A17. PIC: King's Lynn Police Twitter.

‘I want to go out on a high’ - café to close its doors this month

Nick and Sharon Fawcett at Storm in a Teacup, which is closing, Elm Hill. Picture: Jamie Honeywood

Fire at Castle Mall restaurant

Fire crews at the scene of a blaze at the Bourgee restaurant in Castle Mall, Norwich. Picture Jessica Long.

Jack Whitehall announces Norwich tour date

Jack Whitehall is coming to Norwich Theatre Royal Credit: Supplied by Theatre Royal

‘Our lives are shattered once more’ - Family’s pain as sister of murdered backpacker Hannah Witheridge dies

Laura Daniels, sister of Hannah Witheridge, who died on September 16. Picture: Witheridge family.

Comments have been disabled on this article.

Most Read

‘Our lives are shattered once more’ - Family’s pain as sister of murdered backpacker Hannah Witheridge dies

Laura Daniels, sister of Hannah Witheridge, who died on September 16. Picture: Witheridge family.

Warning after car on its roof following crash near roundabout

Police on scene of crash at roundabout on A17. PIC: King's Lynn Police Twitter.

WATCH: Fire at Jarrold in Norwich

The fire service have been called to an incident at The Exchange pizza restaurant in Jarrold in London Street Credit: Twitter/@shikichef

Seven new KFC drive-thrus to open in Norfolk

Seven new KFC drive-thrus are set to open in Norfolk. Picture: PA Archive/PA Images

Woman raped in Norwich

The Old Library Wood park area at the Old Library Mews. Picture: DENISE BRADLEY

Latest from the Eastern Daily Press

Homeless couple living rough behind football ground

Shaun Riley, who is living rough in a tent behind King's Lynn Town FC's ground with his partner Picture: Chris Bishop

Teen with suicidal thoughts quits UEA and returns to New Zealand over poor support

Norwich student, Caelin Cassidy, who left the country after having to wait a month for help with suicidal thoughts says she supports calls for universities to be legally responsible for mental health. Photo: Caelin Cassidy

‘I want to go out on a high’ - café to close its doors this month

Nick and Sharon Fawcett at Storm in a Teacup, which is closing, Elm Hill. Picture: Jamie Honeywood

Jack Whitehall announces Norwich tour date

Jack Whitehall is coming to Norwich Theatre Royal Credit: Supplied by Theatre Royal

‘Our lives are shattered once more’ - Family’s pain as sister of murdered backpacker Hannah Witheridge dies

Laura Daniels, sister of Hannah Witheridge, who died on September 16. Picture: Witheridge family.
Drive 24
Hot Jobs

Show Job Lists