Death of woman in Great Yarmouth not suspicious

Published: 8:16 PM June 24, 2021

The death of a woman whose body was found in a Great Yarmouth flat is not being treated as suspicious.

Officers were called to a property in Victoria Road shortly before 8.30pm on Wednesday June 23 where the body of a woman, believed to be aged in her 50s, was found.

A Home Office post mortem examination carried out on Thursday June 24 established the woman died from natural causes.

A man in his 30s, known to the woman and arrested on suspicion of murder, has been released and no further action will be taken.

The police cordon at the property and a file will be prepared for the coroner in due course.