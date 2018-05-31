Case against man accused of drug offences closed after his death

Norwich Crown Court picture by Adrian Judd for EDP copyright of Archant © 2010 01603 772434

The case has been closed against a man accused of supplying drugs who has since died.

Share Email this article to a friend To send a link to this page you must be logged in.

Jason Knights, 42, had been charged with supplying drugs to an undercover officer on November last year.

Knights had been charged with the offences along with his partner Sarah Harcourt, 31.

You may also want to watch:

Norwich Crown Court heard last week that Knights, of Woodlands Avenue, Framingham Earl, had died and no longer plays a part in the proceedings.

An update was provided to the court on Tuesday (April 21) stating Knights died on April 5 this year.

Judge Anthony Bate formally announced the case against him was “now closed” but said the case remained open against Harcourt.

Harcourt, of Woodlands Avenue, Framingham Earl, has admitted supplying cocaine and diamorphine to an undercover officer on November 19 last year.

The sentencing hearing in her case has been adjourned until June 9.