Promoter said death of boxer in Norfolk his first bout was an 'accident'

PUBLISHED: 17:30 30 October 2019 | UPDATED: 17:30 30 October 2019

Kuba Moczyk, 22, who died following a boxing match in Great Yarmouth. Picture: Magdalena Moczyk.

Kuba Moczyk, 22, who died following a boxing match in Great Yarmouth. Picture: Magdalena Moczyk.

Archant

The death of a boxer killed in an unlicensed boxing match was described as an accident by the man responsible for promoting the bout, a court has heard.

Jakub Moczyk, 22, known to his family and friends as Kuba, died after receiving a series of punches to the head in the third round of a bout at the Atlantis Tower Arena, Great Yarmouth, in November 2016.

Promoter Aurelijus Kerpe, 34, of Great Yarmouth, and medical provider Andrew Cowlard, 54, of Ormesby, have denied health and safety failings at the event and are standing trial at Norwich Crown Court.

On Wednesday (October 30) afternoon the jury of nine men and three women were read extracts by Pascal Bates, prosecuting, of Kerpe's interview with Sarah Flatman, an environmental health officer from Great Yarmouth Borough Council.

During the interview, which took place in Spring 2017, Kerpe described what happened in arena as an accident.

He said: "It was only two men fighting and that was it."

When asked about medical cover for the event, Kerpe said he said medics were normally arranged "before the match" although that was for someone else to sort out.

He could not remember when the medics were arranged before the fight, but thought they were there three or four hours before it.

Kerpe said he saw medical checks being done as he could see a queue.

He said the venue used 10oz gloves for its boxing contests as they were the norm and "all shows use 10oz" gloves which have more padding.

Earlier, the court heard a statement from Magdalena Moczyk, Jakub's twin sister, who had said she was "begging my brother to come back" after he was floored.

The court has heard Jakub was rushed to the James PagetHospital in Gorleston and put in intensive care but died of his injuries two days later

The trial continues.

