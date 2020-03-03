Search

Van driver arrested after A47 double fatal

PUBLISHED: 12:22 03 March 2020 | UPDATED: 12:56 03 March 2020

A serious crash has closed the road in both directions. Picture: Ryan Hacon

A van driver has been arrested following the deaths of two women on the A47 Acle Straight.

The 52-year-old man was arrested on suspicion of causing death by dangerous driving and has been taken to Great Yarmouth's police investigation centre for questioning.

Emergency services rushed to the scene at around 4.50pm on Monday to reports of a collision between a white Fiat Ducato van travelling towards Great Yarmouth and a pink Nissan Micra travelling in the opposite direction.

Both vehicles ended up in a roadside ditch and the driver and the passenger of the Micra, two women aged 76 and 78, were pronounced dead at the scene.

The driver of the van suffered minor injuries and was taken to the James Paget Hospital for treatment in the early hours of this morning.

The road was closed while emergency services dealt with the incident and re-opened at 2.15am.

Officers would like to hear from anyone who may have witnessed the collision, has relevant dash cam footage or information concerning the driving manner of either vehicle prior to the incident.

One motorist described seeing an air ambulance, three ambulances and two police cars on the scene.

A spokesman from the East Anglian air ambulance confirmed its Anglia One helicopter had been tasked to attend an RTC at 5.03pm.

Norfolk Fire Service sent three fire engines from Great Yarmouth, Gorleston-on-Sea and Carrow to the Acle straight at 5pm.

A fire service spokesman said crews rescued two casualties from a vehicle using hydraulic mechanical equipment. Crews left the scene an hour later.

Witnesses should contact the Serious Collision Investigation Team at Wymondham on 101 quoting incident number 336 of March 2.

