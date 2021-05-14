News Norwich City FC Things to do Business Property Lifestyle Subscribe
Eastern Daily Press > News > Crime

Death of man at Norwich hotel not being treated as suspicious

Author Picture Icon

Peter Walsh

Published: 3:23 PM May 14, 2021   
The Norwich Central Travelodge next to the bus station Picture: Archant

The death of a man found at a Travelodge in Queens Road, Norwich is not being treated as suspicious. - Credit: Archant © 2007

The death of a man in his 20s at a Norwich hotel is not thought to be suspicious, police have confirmed.

Norfolk police officers were called to Queens Road in Norwich at about 7.20am on Wednesday, May 12.

They attended the Travelodge hotel after reports of the sudden death of a man aged in his late 20s.

Enquiries were conducted into the death which was being treated as unexplained.

A Norfolk Police spokesman said: "The death is being treated as unexplained, but not believed to be suspicious.

"A file will be prepared for the coroner, ahead of an inquest which will take place in due course."

Norwich News

