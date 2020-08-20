Search

Sex offender downloaded indecent images of children despite being under investigation

PUBLISHED: 08:11 20 August 2020 | UPDATED: 08:11 20 August 2020

Norwich Crown Court. PICTURE: Jamie Honeywood

A convicted sex offender was found to have downloaded indecent images of children even while undergoing investigation by police, a court heard.

Dean Ward, 35, was found with images on his devices when police raided an address in Norwich where he was staying.

Nicola May, prosecuting at Norwich Crown Court, said that some of the images featured children as young as two.

She said despite being under investigation, Ward was found to have downloaded further indecent images of children.

The court heard he had a previous conviction for downloading child images.

However the court heard that Ward now wanted to get help and was keen to co-operate with any agencies that would help him.

Ward of no fixed address, who appeared over a link from Norwich prison, admitted downloading indecent photographs of children and possession of a prohibited image of a child between August 2 and October 30, last year.

He also admitted downloading indecent images between February 14, this year, and June 9, this year.

Andrew Thompson, for Ward, said: “He does have a problem. When he was previously before the court he was given nine months custody. It led to zero intervention.”

He said that Ward wanted to co-operate so he could get help.

Judge Maureen Bacon sentenced Ward to a three year community order so he can get the help to prevent him being a risk.

She told him that they were serious offences but said if he was given custody he would not get any treatment he needed.

Judge Bacon said: “I am afraid you would not be able to receive any treatment whatsoever.”

She said her main concern was to stop him re-offending.

“I am looking at the longer objective of keeping you out of trouble and for children to be safe because you have been made safe.”

She said that if he breached the order in any way and came back before the court there would be no option but to send him to prison.

She also made him subject to a further sexual harm prevention order and placed him on the sex offender’s register for another five years.

Judge Bacon said he would also be banned from working with children.

