Banned moped rider with passenger on board lost control in police chase

Published: 4:48 PM June 9, 2021

A banned moped rider with a pillion passenger on board led police on a chase, before finally crashing after losing control, a court heard.

Dean Hogbin, 45, refused to stop for police in Great Yarmouth and drove away at speed, Norwich Crown Court heard.

Caroline Moonan, prosecuting, said Hogbin was clocked going 48mph in a 30mph zone and at one point drove along a footpath, went over red lights and down a one-way street the wrong way, while being followed by police.

She said he also went straight over at a junction without stopping and when he saw another police car coming in the other direction he lost control.

Hogbin and his passenger ended up in the road and caused some minor damage to parked cars.

She said Hogbin and the passenger were taken to hospital to be checked after the incident but were not hurt.

She said Hogbin had 64 convictions for 241 offences including a number of previous driving offences.

Hogbin of Newton Cross, Great Yarmouth, admitted dangerous driving and driving while disqualified on June 27, 2020.

Andrew Oliver, for Hogbin said that he had panicked when he saw police as they had been to buy drugs and he knew that he was banned and had numerous previous driving offences.

Mr Oliver said: "He accepts he made poor choices and decisions by taking off from police and getting on his moped in the first place."

He said the speeds involved were not particularly high and the dangerous driving had been over a short distance.

Mr Oliver said: "No one was hurt although there is some minor damage and no one had to take any evasive action."

He said since Hogbin's arrest he had stayed away from street drugs and had not used heroin for a year.

He said Hogbin suffered from depression and anxiety.

Recorder Douglas Herbert imposed a four month jail sentence, suspended for two years and an 18 month driving ban.

Recorder Douglas accepted it was not the most serious example of dangerous driving.

He said that Hogbin must try to comply with the order.