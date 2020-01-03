Driver admits lying to avoid speeding ticket

A speed camera. PHOTO: Archant Archant

A Suffolk man who lied about being the driver of his car to avoid a speeding ticket will be sentenced next month.

Share Email this article to a friend To send a link to this page you must be logged in.

Dean Francis, 26, of Lawson Road, Lowestoft, appeared at Ipswich Crown Court for a plea hearing on Friday, January 3, where he admitted doing an act intending to pervert the course of justice on March 29 last year.

You may also want to watch:

The court heard that after receiving a court referral notice relating to a speeding offence, Francis claimed he had sold the car and hadn't been driving the vehicle on the day in question.

Judge David Goodin adjourned sentence on Francis until next month to allow the probation service to prepare a pre-sentence report on him to look at alternatives to custody.

He told Francis that offences of perverting the course of justice struck at the "proper administration of law and order in this country" and could lead to the the wrong person being arrested for and held in custody for an offence.