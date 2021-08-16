Two jailed for cocaine dealing in Norwich

Published: 4:44 PM August 16, 2021

Dean Enifer who was arrested alongside Peter McKenna for supplying cocaine in Norwich. - Credit: Norfolk Police

Two men have been jailed after supplying cocaine in Norwich between April 2020 and January 2021.

Dean Enifer, 43, of Lamberts Close in Weasenham, and Peter McKenna, 30, of Cliff Parade in Hunstanton, appeared at Norwich Crown Court on Friday August 13, after they pleaded guilty to conspiracy to supplying Class A drugs at an earlier hearing.

Peter McKenna who was jailed alongside Dean Enifer for supplying cocaine in Norwich. - Credit: Norfolk Police

Enifer was sentenced to eight years and three months in prison, whilst McKenna was jailed for seven years and 10 months.

The pair were arrested at their home addresses in January following an investigation which established they were using encrypted mobile phones to supply large amounts of cocaine in Norfolk.