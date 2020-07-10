Man jailed for assaulting one police officer and spitting at another

A man who assaulted a police officer and spat in the face of another in Sheringham has been jailed for six months.

Dean Cope, 31, of Knight’s Green in Sheringham, pleaded guilty to charges of assaulting an emergency worker at Norwich Magistrates Court on Friday, July 10.

It followed an incident in Kinght’s Green on July 9 when Cope assaulted one officer, causing a minor injury, and deliberately spat at a second officer.

Sgt Toby Gosden said: “Assaulting emergency service workers in their duty is unacceptable at any time but clearly the public health crisis we currently find ourselves in makes it all the more abhorrent and unacceptable.

“I hope this sentence is a warning that incidents such as these against emergency workers will not be tolerated and we will take action where necessary.”