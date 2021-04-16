'I ran for my life' - Neighbour who saw fatal row tells of terror

Published: 12:03 PM April 16, 2021 Updated: 12:36 PM April 16, 2021

A neighbour has told how he "ran for his life" to escape the knife fight that ended in the death of 41-year-old Dean Allsop.

Aaron Barkshire fled after calling police when he saw an alleged row about motorbike noise escalate into a terrifying confrontation.

Mr Barkshire lives on Primrose Crescent in Thorpe St Andrew, where the incident happened at 7.35pm on Wednesday, April 14.

Police have launched a murder investigation after Mr Allsop was fatally stabbed.

Mr Barkshire, 29, told how he thought he might die himself as a result of what was happening.

He said: "I didn’t see the stabbing but I saw the argument start off."

Mr Barkshire said he rang the ambulance and police "as quick as I could".

He said: “I done what I had to. I thought 'I’m going to die'. I feared for my life. I just ran for my life to home.”

It is understood the incident was sparked by a row about motorbike noise.

Mr Barkshire said both Mr Allsop and his teenage son had motorbikes and kept them in a shed in their garden.

On Thursday, two trail bikes under covers - believed to be Mr Allsop's and his son's - were parked within the section of road taped off by police.

Mr Barkshire said that on Wednesday evening, as the bikes were being taken out, there was a verbal argument between Mr Allsop and another man which "turned nasty pretty quickly".

"He just didn't like the noise," said Mr Barkshire.

"That something so trivial has led to this is phenomenal."

Despite treatment from paramedics the victim died at the scene.

Three other people, a man and two women, were taken to hospital in Norwich and with knife wounds.

The two women, aged in their 40s and 50s remain at hospital.

The man, aged 47, was taken to Addenbrooke's Hospital in Cambridge.

He has been arrested on suspicion of murder and is under police guard.

Police said he will be brought back to Norfolk for questioning in due course.

The force said all casualties were in a stable condition with serious but not life-threatening injuries.

Police also arrested a 17-year-old boy at the scene on suspicion of assault occasioning grievous bodily harm (GBH).

He has been taken to Great Yarmouth Police Investigation Centre where he remains for questioning.

Investigations are today continuing into the incident with police still on scene although there are less officers at the scene compared to Thursday (April 16).

A white forensic tent was in place in a garage area on the estate as investigations continued on Thursday, with a section of road nearby sealed off by police tape.

Neighbours have described their shock at the events which unfolded on Wednesday evening.

A 69-year-old man, who lived in the area, but who did not want to be named, said he had been out at the garages at about 6.30pm before coming back an hour or so later when “all hell had broken loose”.

He said there were three or four ambulances and about 10 police cars.

He said: “You don’t expect. You just don’t expect it.”

Friends of Mr Allsop have also paid emotional tributes to a man who they have described as a "diamond guy".

A Home Office post-mortem examination will be held in due course to establish the cause of death.

Detective chief inspector Phill Gray, from the Norfolk and Suffolk Major Investigation Team, said: "We're still keen to hear from anyone who may have witnessed the incident and hasn't yet spoken to police or anyone with information about it to come forward."

Additional officers will be on patrol in the area over the next few days to offer reassurance to residents.

Anyone with information should contact the Norfolk and Suffolk Major Investigation Team on 101.