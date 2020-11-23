News Norwich City F.C. Things to do Lifestyle Business Subscribe
Man, 36, facing jail after admitting 96 child sex charges

Chris Bishop

Published: 1:23 PM November 23, 2020    Updated: 7:21 AM November 25, 2020
Ipswich Crown Court, where Wilson admitted 96 sex offences Picture: Archant

A judge has told a Norfolk man he is facing a lengthy prison sentence after pleading guilty to 96 counts of child sexual abuse.

David Wilson, of Kirstead, King’s Lynn, Norfolk, appeared at Ipswich Crown Court on Monday.

It took a court clerk around 30 minutes to read all of the charges out to the 36-year-old and for him to enter guilty pleas to each in turn.

The offences included causing or inciting a child to engage in sexual activity, causing a child to watch a sexual act, and arranging or facilitating the sexual exploitation of a child.

Wilson also admitted making unwarranted demands for indecent images of a child with menace, threatening to post an indecent image on social media if they did not comply.

Judge Rupert Overbury adjourned the case for sentencing on January 12 to allow time for the Probation Service to prepare a report.

He told Wilson he may receive an “extended sentence”.

“I would think that’s highly likely but I will listen to everything put before me very carefully,” he said.

Wilson was remanded in custody.

