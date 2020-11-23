Search

Advanced search

Man, 36, facing jail after admitting 96 child sex charges

PUBLISHED: 13:23 23 November 2020 | UPDATED: 13:23 23 November 2020

Ipswich Crown Court, where Wilson admitted 96 sex offences Picture: Archant

Ipswich Crown Court, where Wilson admitted 96 sex offences Picture: Archant

A judge has told a Norfolk man he is facing a lengthy prison sentence after pleading guilty to 96 counts of child sexual abuse.

David Wilson, of Kirstead, King’s Lynn, Norfolk, appeared at Ipswich Crown Court on Monday.

It took a court clerk around 30 minutes to read all of the charges out to the 36-year-old and for him to enter guilty pleas to each in turn.

The offences included causing or inciting a child to engage in sexual activity, causing a child to watch a sexual act, and arranging or facilitating the sexual exploitation of a child.

Wilson also admitted making unwarranted demands for indecent images of a child with menace, threatening to post an indecent image on social media if they did not comply.

Judge Rupert Overbury adjourned the case for sentencing on January 12 to allow time for the Probation Service to prepare a report.

He told Wilson he may receive an “extended sentence”.

“I would think that’s highly likely but I will listen to everything put before me very carefully,” he said.

Wilson was remanded in custody.

If you value what this story gives you, please consider supporting the Eastern Daily Press. Click the link in the orange box above for details.

Topic Tags:

Become a supporter

This newspaper has been a central part of community life for many years. Our industry faces testing times, which is why we're asking for your support. Every contribution will help us continue to produce local journalism that makes a measurable difference to our community.

Comments have been disabled on this article.

Latest from the Eastern Daily Press

Two people suffer serious leg injuries after five-car A11 lay-by crash

The A11 southbound carriageway was closed between Thickthorn and Attleborough for almost 10 hours. Picture: Ian Burt

PRESSER LIVE: Farke’s fitness bulletin ahead of City’s trip to Stoke

Canaries striker Jordan Hugill hurt his shoulder during Saturday's win at Middlesbrough Picture: Paul Chesterton/Focus Images

School closed after coronavirus case

Colman Infant School, which is closed due to coronavirus. Picture: DENISE BRADLEY

M&S, Aldi and Waitrose open as late as midnight this Christmas

Marks & Spencer will be open until midnight in some Norwich locations. Picture: DENISE BRADLEY

Christmas presents stolen from car

A car with Christmas presents inside was broken into during the early hours of this morning, in Thetford. Photo: Tammy Sammons