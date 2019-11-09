Search

Advanced search

Dangerous cycling case adjourned until after Christmas

09 November, 2019 - 06:30
Norwich Magistrates Court. PICTURE: Jamie Honeywood

Norwich Magistrates Court. PICTURE: Jamie Honeywood

Jamie Honeywood Archant Norwich Norfolk

A dangerous cycling case has been adjourned until after Christmas while more evidence is sought.

David Tilley, 37, of Christophers Close, Northrepps, appeared at Norwich Magistrates Court on Friday, November 8 charged with dangerous cycling.

On April 15 this year a female pedestrian suffered serious head injuries after an incident on Louden Road in Cromer.

You may also want to watch:

The woman died four months after the incident.

Crown prosecutor Jane Walker asked the magistrates to adjourn the case while police provided evidence of a post-mortem to understand the cause of her death.

A date was set for January 10, 2020.

Rebecca Utton, for Tilley, argued that prosecutors should have already supplied the evidence.

Tilley was released on unconditional bail.

Most Read

Bridge closed after parts were found to be rotten

The bridge has been closed after it was deemed unsafe by a Norfolk County Council inspector. Picture; Archant

Television comedians Whitehouse and Mortimer tuck into meat pie while filming for BBC

Bob Mortimer and Paul Whitehouse, who spent time in Sheringham filming the third series of their hit TV show, Gone Fishing. Photo: OWL POWER/BBC

Neighbours describe their ‘hell’ at living near to appalling woman

Anne Egglestone, who has been jailed for two years Picture: Norfolk Police

Concern for young woman who has gone missing in Lowestoft

Yasmin Page. PIC: Suffolk Constabulary.

Angry Farke blasts Buendia’s ‘nursery’ mistake in City’s 2-0 Watford defeat

Emi Buendia's early error proved costly in Norwich City's 2-0 Premier League defeat to Watford Picture: Paul Chesterton/Focus Images Ltd

Comments have been disabled on this article.

Most Read

EastEnders’ Phil Mitchell spotted at seafood restaurant

Steve McFadden, who plays Phil Mitchell in EastEnders, was spotted in Wells-next-the-Sea where he visited Wells Crab House. Picture: Victoria Pertusa/PA

Police cordon in place on busy Norwich road

Police on Dereham Road in Norwich following an incident. Picture Facebook/RussellStCommunityAreaResident'sAssociatioCommittee

11 of the best Christmas markets coming to Norfolk

These are some of the best Christmas markets coming to Norfolk Credit: Getty Images

Two men stabbed in fight outside shop

Two men were stabbed after a fight broke out near the Norwich Shopper off Dereham Road. PIcture: Dominic Gilbert

Cafe Britannia owner collapses with debts of more than £600,000

Cafe Britannia was owned by Britannia Enterprises which has fallen into liquidation. Picture: Archant

Latest from the Eastern Daily Press

‘I wanted to stay alive’- Asylum seekers on why they came to Norwich

Asylum seekers in Norwich share their stories of life in the city. Picture: Ella Wilkinson

Paddy Davitt: Norwich City player ratings after a 2-0 Premier League defeat against Watford

Tom Trybull tries to test the Watford backline in Norwich City's 2-0 Premier League defeat Picture: Paul Chesterton/Focus Images Ltd

Bridge closed after parts were found to be rotten

The bridge has been closed after it was deemed unsafe by a Norfolk County Council inspector. Picture; Archant

Thousands enjoy ‘epic’ firework display which lights up Norwich

The 2019 Big Boom fireworks display Byline: Sonya Duncan Copyright: Archant 2019

Teen download pornographic images of children to see how ‘messed up people were’

Norwich Magistrates Court. PICTURE: Jamie Honeywood
Drive 24
Hot Jobs

Show Job Lists