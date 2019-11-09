Dangerous cycling case adjourned until after Christmas
09 November, 2019 - 06:30
Jamie Honeywood Archant Norwich Norfolk
A dangerous cycling case has been adjourned until after Christmas while more evidence is sought.
David Tilley, 37, of Christophers Close, Northrepps, appeared at Norwich Magistrates Court on Friday, November 8 charged with dangerous cycling.
On April 15 this year a female pedestrian suffered serious head injuries after an incident on Louden Road in Cromer.
You may also want to watch:
The woman died four months after the incident.
Crown prosecutor Jane Walker asked the magistrates to adjourn the case while police provided evidence of a post-mortem to understand the cause of her death.
A date was set for January 10, 2020.
Rebecca Utton, for Tilley, argued that prosecutors should have already supplied the evidence.
Tilley was released on unconditional bail.
Comments have been disabled on this article.