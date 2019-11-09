Dangerous cycling case adjourned until after Christmas

Norwich Magistrates Court. PICTURE: Jamie Honeywood Jamie Honeywood Archant Norwich Norfolk

A dangerous cycling case has been adjourned until after Christmas while more evidence is sought.

Share Email this article to a friend To send a link to this page you must be logged in.

David Tilley, 37, of Christophers Close, Northrepps, appeared at Norwich Magistrates Court on Friday, November 8 charged with dangerous cycling.

On April 15 this year a female pedestrian suffered serious head injuries after an incident on Louden Road in Cromer.

You may also want to watch:

The woman died four months after the incident.

Crown prosecutor Jane Walker asked the magistrates to adjourn the case while police provided evidence of a post-mortem to understand the cause of her death.

A date was set for January 10, 2020.

Rebecca Utton, for Tilley, argued that prosecutors should have already supplied the evidence.

Tilley was released on unconditional bail.