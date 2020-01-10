Escaped prisoner caught

Have you seen David Rumsey? Photo: Norfolk Police Norfolk Police

An escaped prisoner has been caught by police.

David Rumsey, 28, who was thought to have been in the King's Lynn area, was arrested by police officers in Long Sutton, Lincolnshire and will be returned to prison.

He was in prison for disqualified driving.

Rumsey was described as white, 5ft 8, of stocky build, with cropped light brown straight hair and has links in Newcastle, Lincolnshire, Southend and Peterborough.