Police divers in river search after Norfolk murder

PUBLISHED: 17:00 20 November 2019 | UPDATED: 17:00 20 November 2019

Police at the scene where David Lawal was stabbed at Brandon Road in Thetford. Picture: DENISE BRADLEY

Police at the scene where David Lawal was stabbed at Brandon Road in Thetford. Picture: DENISE BRADLEY

Norfolk Police

A police diving team is to search a river after a man was stabbed to death in Norfolk.

David Lawal, 25, was murdered in Thetford. Picture: Norfolk ConstabularyDavid Lawal, 25, was murdered in Thetford. Picture: Norfolk Constabulary

David Lawal, 25, was found dead on October 3 at the side of Brandon Road in Thetford with stab wounds to his chest and neck.

Police are exploring all avenues that led up to the gym instructor's death, and are carrying out additional searches in the area of Brandon Road, today (Wednesday, November 20) and tomorrow (Thursday, November 21). This includes a search of the River Thet by a police diving team from the Joint Norfolk and Suffolk Major Investigation Team.

Officers in London arrested a 21-year-old woman today (Wednesday, November 20) on suspicion of assisting an offender and conspiracy to supply class A drugs in connection to the Hackney man's death. She is the 16th person to be arrested.

Police believe the murder is connected to County Lines and are investigating the "wider drug dealing network".

Detective chief inspector Phillip Gray, who is leading the murder investigation, said: "Our investigation involves County Lines activity and as such there are many lines of enquiry involving a number of individuals.

"A young man lost his life by the side of a road in Thetford little more than a month ago and while our priority is to catch those responsible for David's murder, we need to investigate the wider drug dealing network so we can be absolutely certain who was involved, what their involvement was and ensure we do our very best to bring them to justice.

"I can't stress enough how invaluable the public are in helping us piece together what happened, and I'd appeal to anybody who thinks they may have seen something or have any information, however insignificant they may feel it is, to come forward and speak to us."

The River Thet runs through Thetford town centre. Picture: Conor MatchettThe River Thet runs through Thetford town centre. Picture: Conor Matchett

Anyone with information should contact Norfolk Police on 101 and quote reference Operation Petersfield and a member of the enquiry team will call them back.

They can also share information with detectives at mipp.police.uk/operation/363719N41-PO1.

Alternatively, contact Crimestoppers anonymously on 0800 555111 or online at www.crimestoppers.co.uk/.

