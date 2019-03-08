Search

11th person arrested in murder investigation

PUBLISHED: 18:25 20 October 2019 | UPDATED: 18:25 20 October 2019

Police at the scene where David Lawal was stabbed at Brandon Road in Thetford. Picture: DENISE BRADLEY

Archant

Another arrest has been made by officers investigating the murder of David Lawal in Thetford.

David Lawal, 25, was murdered in Thetford. Picture: Norfolk ConstabularyDavid Lawal, 25, was murdered in Thetford. Picture: Norfolk Constabulary

A 25-year-old woman was arrested in the town on the evening of Saturday, October 19 on suspicion of assisting an offender. She was taken into custody and has since been released under investigation.

Mr Lawal, 25, was fatally stabbed in the neck and chest area in an incident on Brandon Road in Thetford on Thursday, October 3.

A total of 11 people have now been arrested in connection with his death.

It follows the arrest of two suspects on Thursday, October 17, a 23-year-old from Haverhill and a 42-year-old from Norwich, who were also arrested on suspicion of assisting an offender. Both men were questioned before being released under investigation.

Police at the bridge over the underpass under Brandon Road in Thetford where David Lawal was stabbed in Brandon Road in Thetford. Picture: DENISE BRADLEY

Three other suspects arrested earlier this week have also been released.

Detectives continue with their enquiries and officers are still keen to hear from anyone with information concerning the incident.

Contact the Norfolk and Suffolk Major Investigation Team on 101 quoting Operation Petersfield.

You can also share information online here https://mipp.police.uk/operation/363719N41-PO1.

