Two more people arrested in murder investigation - bringing total to 10

Police at the bridge over the underpass under Brandon Road in Thetford where David Lawal was stabbed in Brandon Road in Thetford. Picture: DENISE BRADLEY Archant

Police have arrested two more men in connection with the murder of David Lawal in Thetford, bringing the total to 10.

Share Email this article to a friend To send a link to this page you must be logged in.

David Lawal, 25, was murdered in Thetford. Picture: Norfolk Constabulary David Lawal, 25, was murdered in Thetford. Picture: Norfolk Constabulary

A 23-year-old from Haverhill and 42-year-old from Norwich, were arrested on Thursday, October 17 on suspicion of assisting an offender.

Both men were questioned at Wymondham Police Investigation Centre and released under investigation later in the evening while enquiries continue.

This comes two weeks after 25-year-old Mr Lawal was fatally stabbed in the neck and upper chest area on Brandon Road on Thursday, October 3.

Three other suspects arrested earlier in the week have been released.

Police at the scene where David Lawal was stabbed at Brandon Road in Thetford. Picture: DENISE BRADLEY Police at the scene where David Lawal was stabbed at Brandon Road in Thetford. Picture: DENISE BRADLEY

You may also want to watch:

A 33-year-old man from Ilford in Essex and a 17-year-old male from the Greater London area, both arrested on suspicion of murder, have been released on bail until November 12.

A 22-year-old man from the Haverhill area arrested on suspicion of assisting an offender has been released under investigation.

A total of 10 people have been arrested in connection with the incident as detectives continue to investigate.

Police are still keen to hear from anyone with information concerning the incident.

Contact the Norfolk and Suffolk Major Investigation Team on 101 quoting Operation Petersfield.

Information can be shared online here https://mipp.police.uk/operation/363719N41-PO1.