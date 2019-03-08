Search

Advanced search

Two more people arrested in murder investigation - bringing total to 10

PUBLISHED: 09:38 19 October 2019 | UPDATED: 09:39 19 October 2019

Police at the bridge over the underpass under Brandon Road in Thetford where David Lawal was stabbed in Brandon Road in Thetford. Picture: DENISE BRADLEY

Police at the bridge over the underpass under Brandon Road in Thetford where David Lawal was stabbed in Brandon Road in Thetford. Picture: DENISE BRADLEY

Archant

Police have arrested two more men in connection with the murder of David Lawal in Thetford, bringing the total to 10.

David Lawal, 25, was murdered in Thetford. Picture: Norfolk ConstabularyDavid Lawal, 25, was murdered in Thetford. Picture: Norfolk Constabulary

A 23-year-old from Haverhill and 42-year-old from Norwich, were arrested on Thursday, October 17 on suspicion of assisting an offender.

Both men were questioned at Wymondham Police Investigation Centre and released under investigation later in the evening while enquiries continue.

This comes two weeks after 25-year-old Mr Lawal was fatally stabbed in the neck and upper chest area on Brandon Road on Thursday, October 3.

Three other suspects arrested earlier in the week have been released.

Police at the scene where David Lawal was stabbed at Brandon Road in Thetford. Picture: DENISE BRADLEYPolice at the scene where David Lawal was stabbed at Brandon Road in Thetford. Picture: DENISE BRADLEY

You may also want to watch:

A 33-year-old man from Ilford in Essex and a 17-year-old male from the Greater London area, both arrested on suspicion of murder, have been released on bail until November 12.

A 22-year-old man from the Haverhill area arrested on suspicion of assisting an offender has been released under investigation.

A total of 10 people have been arrested in connection with the incident as detectives continue to investigate.

Police are still keen to hear from anyone with information concerning the incident.

Contact the Norfolk and Suffolk Major Investigation Team on 101 quoting Operation Petersfield.

Information can be shared online here https://mipp.police.uk/operation/363719N41-PO1.

Most Read

Three schools ordered to improve - or face closure

Wayland Junior Academy in Watton has been served with a termination warning notice by the regional schools commissioner following its inadequate Ofsted judgement. Picture: TEN Group

Norfolk fire service called after property struck by lightning

Fire crews taped off an area following a lightening strike in Worcester Road, Costessey. PIC: Peter Walsh.

Opening date for Norwich’s new Primark store

Norwich's new Primark taking shape on Haymarket. Pic: Archant

Meet Matthew - the rough sleeper who has stolen the hearts of a Norfolk market town

Matthew, who appeared in Fakenham about two weeks ago, originally became homeless two years ago after falling on hard times. Picture: Archant

A11 re-opens following overnight crash which saw man hospitalised

Fiveways roundabout at Barton Mills (Picture: Google Street View)

Comments have been disabled on this article.

Most Read

Three schools ordered to improve - or face closure

Wayland Junior Academy in Watton has been served with a termination warning notice by the regional schools commissioner following its inadequate Ofsted judgement. Picture: TEN Group

Man fined £100 for turning around in controversial car park

Sentinel House car park, in Norwich Picture: David Hannant

Body found near retail park

The body was found behind the St Nicholas Retail park, in King's Lynn Picture: Chris Bishop

Opening date for Norwich’s new Primark store

Norwich's new Primark taking shape on Haymarket. Pic: Archant

Road to be closed for private funeral

No cars will be able to stop or park on designated roads in Hemsby, near Great Yarmouth. Picture: Google Maps

Latest from the Eastern Daily Press

WATCH: CCTV captures ‘astonishing’ moment car drives at man on petrol station forecourt

Norfolk Police have released CCTV footage of what happened on the forecourt of the Tesco petrol station car park on Blue Boar Lane in Sprowston (Picture: Norfolk Police)

‘I didn’t know he was dying’ - girlfriend of man who died of cancer aged 22 urges other to push for answers

Nathan Codling and girlfriend Georgia Hadcroft. Nathan died 22 less than two years after being diagnosed with testicular cancer. Photo: Georgia Hadcroft

How special Hernandez convinced Farke he is ready for Premier League recall

Fit-again wide player Onel Hernandez is back in the mix for Norwich City Picture: Paul Chesterton/Focus Images

Coach driver suspended after telling tourists ‘you MUST speak English in the UK’

A couple visiting Norwich were told by their National Express driver:

Man was ‘really lucky’ to be out when lightning struck his Norfolk flat

Dalton Hewitt-Haynes, whose property was damaged by the lightning strike in Worcester Road, Costessey. PIC: Peter Walsh.
Drive 24
Hot Jobs

Show Job Lists