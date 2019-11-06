Search

Inquest to open into death of Thetford stab victim

06 November, 2019 - 07:00
David Lawal, 25, was murdered in Thetford. Picture: Norfolk Constabulary

Archant

An inquest into the death of a 25-year-old by the side of the road in Thetford will open this morning.

David Lawal was discovered by passers by on Brandon Road on October 3.

Paramedics, police and well-wshes fought for an hour to save him but he died at the scene.

More than a dozen people have already been arrested in connection with the murder, and more are possible.

Mr Lawal received a stab wound to the neck and chest, according to a post mortem examination.

The official inquest into his death will open this morning at Norfolk Coroner's Court.

And investigators are still working to find the culprit, with 13 arrests made to date.

DCI Phil Gray has said: "It's very, very difficult but a man is dead, a man has been murdered and it is only right we do everything we can to establish what's happened and all those involved.

"What is really important from our perspective is that we get it right but we get it right by making sure we identify everyone that's involved and we deal with those for the appropriate offences."

- A 16-year-old arrested in London on Wednesday (October 30) on suspicion of murder following Mr Lawal's death has since been released on bail pending further enquiries.

Information to police on 101, quoting reference Operation Petersfield and a member of the enquiry team will call them back or call Crimestoppers on 0800 555111.

