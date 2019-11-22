16th arrest in murder case bailed

Police at the scene where David Lawal was stabbed at Brandon Road in Thetford. Picture: DENISE BRADLEY Archant

A woman who became the 16th person arrested in a Norfolk murder case has been released on bail.

David Lawal, 25, was murdered in Thetford. Picture: Norfolk Constabulary David Lawal, 25, was murdered in Thetford. Picture: Norfolk Constabulary

The 21-year-old was arrested by police in London on Wednesday, November 20 and brought to Norfolk for questioning in relation to the murder of David Lawal.

Mr Lawal, a gym instructor from Hackney, was found dead on Brandon Road, in Thetford, on October 3 with stab wounds to his neck and chest.

Police believe the murder is linked to County Lines and are investigating the "wider drug dealing network".

On the same day of the arrest and Thursday, November 21 officers carried out a search of the River Thet to try and uncover further evidence.

Anyone with information should contact Norfolk Police on 101 and quote reference Operation Petersfield and a member of the enquiry team will call them back.

They can also share information with detectives at mipp.police.uk/operation/363719N41-PO1.

Alternatively, contact Crimestoppers anonymously on 0800 555111 or online at www.crimestoppers.co.uk/.