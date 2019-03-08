Search

Advanced search

Local Recal archived papers backed by Google

Man landed with £800 court bill for speeding on A47

PUBLISHED: 14:26 17 June 2019 | UPDATED: 14:27 17 June 2019

A47 at Gorleston. PHOTO: Google

A47 at Gorleston. PHOTO: Google

Archant

A man has been hit with an £826 court bill after admitting speeding on the A47.

David Lambert, 51, of Orwell Drive, Lowestoft, pleaded guilty to a speeding offence when he appeared in Norwich Magistrates' Court on Monday.

Prosecutor Waseem Raja said Lambert exceeded the 50 mph speed limit on the A47 Gorleston relief road after he was caught driving his Mercedes at 81 mph at just before midday on November 12 last year.

Lambert, who represented himself in court, told magistrates he has been driving on the relief road for many years and thought it was a normal dual carriageway.

You may also want to watch:

He apologised for the offence and stated he would suffer exceptional hardship if he were to lose his licence, as he works in the demolition industry removing asbestos and drove a company van to carry tools.

Chairman of the bench Gillian Philpot fined Lambert £660 for the offence and ordered him to pay £66 victim surcharge and £100 court costs, to which Lambert responded by audibly muttering "Christ".

He also had six penalty points added to his driving licence.

"It's extremely fast in an area that's 50 mph and a residential road," Ms Philpot told Lambert.

She said the speed limit was there mainly to reduce noise for people who lived on that road.

"You have to be very careful with how you drive in future," she added.

Most Read

Horrifying van fire on A47 was an ‘accident’

The van fire on the A47 in Great Yarmouth was caused by accident. Picture: Cally Nunn

Thunderstorms on the way for Norfolk and Waveney as Met Office issues weather warning

The Met Office has issued a yellow weather warning for thunderstorms for the East of England. Picture: LIZ BRAY

Police called after six men were ‘punching each other’ in Norfolk town

A window was smashed at the Royal Mail enquiry office. Picture: David Bale

Armed police called to town centre park after group of men seen with gun

Armed police were called to St George's Park in Great Yarmouth on Sunday following reports of a group of men with a gun. Picture: Joseph Norton

Graffiti warning van drivers of problem bridge daubed overnight

Graffiti warning drivers to take care has been daubed on the Abbey Farm low bridge in Thetford. Picture: Damian Jermy

Comments have been disabled on this article.

Most Read

Horrifying van fire on A47 was an ‘accident’

The van fire on the A47 in Great Yarmouth was caused by accident. Picture: Cally Nunn

Thunderstorms on the way for Norfolk and Waveney as Met Office issues weather warning

The Met Office has issued a yellow weather warning for thunderstorms for the East of England. Picture: LIZ BRAY

Police called after six men were ‘punching each other’ in Norfolk town

A window was smashed at the Royal Mail enquiry office. Picture: David Bale

Armed police called to town centre park after group of men seen with gun

Armed police were called to St George's Park in Great Yarmouth on Sunday following reports of a group of men with a gun. Picture: Joseph Norton

Graffiti warning van drivers of problem bridge daubed overnight

Graffiti warning drivers to take care has been daubed on the Abbey Farm low bridge in Thetford. Picture: Damian Jermy

Latest from the Eastern Daily Press

Horrifying van fire on A47 was an ‘accident’

The van fire on the A47 in Great Yarmouth was caused by accident. Picture: Cally Nunn

Police investigate death of two people on the same road

A woman's body was found at a house on Normanston Drive in Lowestoft. Picture: Archant

Armed police called to town centre park after group of men seen with gun

Armed police were called to St George's Park in Great Yarmouth on Sunday following reports of a group of men with a gun. Picture: Joseph Norton

Thunderstorms on the way for Norfolk and Waveney as Met Office issues weather warning

The Met Office has issued a yellow weather warning for thunderstorms for the East of England. Picture: LIZ BRAY

Couple to step down from popular Norfolk bistro ‘with heavy hearts’

August Norfolk Magazine food feature, Station Bistro, Station Approach, Wymondham. Picture by SIMON FINLAY.
Drive 24
Hot Jobs

Show Job Lists