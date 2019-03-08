Search

Advanced search

Local Recal archived papers backed by Google

Man brandished hammer in takeaway shop after row over kosher kebab

PUBLISHED: 16:26 30 May 2019 | UPDATED: 16:26 30 May 2019

London Road South at the junction of Grosvenor Road, Lowestoft. PHOTO: Nick Butcher

London Road South at the junction of Grosvenor Road, Lowestoft. PHOTO: Nick Butcher

A Suffolk man brandished a hammer in a kebab shop after complaining he had been given a lamb kebab which he didn't trust to be kosher.

David Jocelyn walked into the Kings Kebab shop in London Road South, Lowestoft, at around 5pm on January 30 with a food container and told a member of staff: "I didn't order this. I ordered a chicken kebab," Ipswich Crown Court heard today (Thursday, May 30).

He was offered a refund but threw the container at the member of staff member, said prosecutor Benedict Peers.

You may also want to watch:

Jocelyn, who has more than 200 previous convictions, was told not to throw food and to give back the refund but he had then taken a step back and pulled a hammer out of his trousers.

He held the hammer in his right hand and waved it in a threatening manner before he was restrained by a food delivery driver.

When the driver released him he saw Jocelyn lying in the road stopping traffic and the police were called.

Jocelyn, 48, of Grosvenor Road, Lowestoft, admitted affray and was given a 16 month prison sentence, suspended for two years, and ordered to carry out 150 hours unpaid work and a 15 day rehabilitation order.

Most Read

Road closed as emergency services - including air ambulance - deal with crash

Crash on Dereham Road, in Bowthorpe. Photo: NARS

Norwich pub reopens after six-figure refurbishment

The Rushcutters Arms in Norwich reopened its doors on Friday 24 May, after a six-figure refurbishment that created a number of new jobs. Pictures: Rushcutters

Driver flees after multi-vehicle crash closes A47

Two people have been injured in crash near Wisbech which has closed part of the A47. Picture: SUBMITTED.

Man arrested on suspicion of sexually assaulting a toddler on Norwich-bound train

File photo of Norwich train station. Picture: ANTONY KELLY

All you need to know ahead of Take That Norwich concert

Gary Barlow at Carrow Road Credit: Sonya Duncan

Comments have been disabled on this article.

Most Read

Police concern for person’s safety causes traffic mayhem on A47

Police concern for a person's safety led to the closure of the A47 for more than two hours. Picture: @Malachai69

Woman involved in Prince Philip crash banned from driving for speeding offences

Emma Fairweather interviewed on This Morning about the being a victim in Prince Philip's crash. Photo: ITV

Driver flees after multi-vehicle crash closes A47

Two people have been injured in crash near Wisbech which has closed part of the A47. Picture: SUBMITTED.

Man stabbed in Norwich park

Officers were called to Penn Grove shortly after 7.15pm on Sunday evening following reports a man had suffered knife wounds. Picture: Abigail Nicholson

Woman cyclist dies in collision with lorry

A woman cyclist has died following a collision with a lorry on St John's Road in Bungay. Picture Google.

Latest from the Eastern Daily Press

Road closed as emergency services - including air ambulance - deal with crash

Crash on Dereham Road, in Bowthorpe. Photo: NARS

CONFIRMED: Manchester City starlet Roberts joins Canaries on loan

Patrick Roberts with the Scottish Premiership trophy at Celtic Park in 2018 Picture: Jane Barlow/PA

Pony dumped at side of busy road in ‘terrifying ordeal’

Buddy has been rescued. Photo: Redwings Horse Sanctuary

Man tries to lure undercover police officer into alleyway for sex

Norwich East Safer Neighbourhood Team on patrol in Norwich's red light district. Photo: Bethany Wales

Man arrested on suspicion of sexually assaulting a toddler on Norwich-bound train

File photo of Norwich train station. Picture: ANTONY KELLY
Drive 24
Hot Jobs

Show Job Lists