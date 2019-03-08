Man brandished hammer in takeaway shop after row over kosher kebab

London Road South at the junction of Grosvenor Road, Lowestoft. PHOTO: Nick Butcher

A Suffolk man brandished a hammer in a kebab shop after complaining he had been given a lamb kebab which he didn't trust to be kosher.

David Jocelyn walked into the Kings Kebab shop in London Road South, Lowestoft, at around 5pm on January 30 with a food container and told a member of staff: "I didn't order this. I ordered a chicken kebab," Ipswich Crown Court heard today (Thursday, May 30).

He was offered a refund but threw the container at the member of staff member, said prosecutor Benedict Peers.

Jocelyn, who has more than 200 previous convictions, was told not to throw food and to give back the refund but he had then taken a step back and pulled a hammer out of his trousers.

He held the hammer in his right hand and waved it in a threatening manner before he was restrained by a food delivery driver.

When the driver released him he saw Jocelyn lying in the road stopping traffic and the police were called.

Jocelyn, 48, of Grosvenor Road, Lowestoft, admitted affray and was given a 16 month prison sentence, suspended for two years, and ordered to carry out 150 hours unpaid work and a 15 day rehabilitation order.