Man arrested in connection with Thetford murder is released

Police at the bridge over the underpass under Brandon Road in Thetford where David Lawal was stabbed . Picture: Denise Bradley Norfolk Police

A man in 60s, arrested in connection with the murder of a 25-year-old man in Thetford has been released under investigation while enquiries continue.

Share Email this article to a friend To send a link to this page you must be logged in.

David Lawal, 25, was murdered in Thetford. Picture: Norfolk Constabulary David Lawal, 25, was murdered in Thetford. Picture: Norfolk Constabulary

He was arrested at a property in the town in the early hours of Tuesday morning on suspicion of assisting an offender and taken to Wymondham Police Investigation Centre for questioning.

It follows an incident on Brandon Road, Thetford, shortly after 7pm last Thursday, where David Lawal suffered stab wounds and was later pronounced dead at the scene.

Two men, aged 26 and 29, who were arrested in connection with the incident have been released under investigation while a 17-year-old male has been bailed until October 30 while the investigation continues.

A fourth man, aged 48, arrested in connection with the incident on suspicion of possessing a bladed article and Class A drugs, has also been released under investigation.